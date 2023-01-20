The Misano motor racing circuit is a race track located next to the town of Misano Adriatico (Province of Rimini). It was designed in 1969 (3,488 m) and has always been under private management. In 1993, the track length was increased to 4.064 km (2.525 mi), making it possible to use two track configurations, a long and a short one. At the end of 2006 the circuit was closed to permit the construction of a new even safer and more beautiful track, lengthening it to 4,180 m with a reversal in the direction of travel (now clockwise), making it capable of hosting major world motor sports events.
In 2012 the track was renamed to commemorate local motorcycle racer, Marco Simoncelli.
Misano World Circuit is the only circuit in Italy, and one of the few in the world, hosting the two most prestigious motorcycle world championships
The Misano World Circuit is located on the Romagna Riviera, near Rimini and Riccione.
Originally designed in 1969, based on an idea by Enzo Ferrari, it was opened in 1972. After some restyling, in 2006 the direction of travel was reversed (becoming clockwise) and the track length increased to 4,180 metres. With some further changes, in 2008 it reached 4,226 metres and in 2012 it was named after Marco Simoncelli as a tribute to “Sic”, the motorcycling champion, who died in 2011.
The track includes 16 bends, 6 left and 10 right: the first section is quite distinctive, it resembles a wide chicane and is very technically demanding. One of the slowest corners is the fourth, the Rio, which is a point where overtaking may be possible. Coming out of number five you have to stay on the right of the track to be ready for the swift change of direction to enter number six. After a short straight you arrive at La Quercia, which represents an overtaking point for all classes. You can choose various trajectories here: you can go in narrow and then get wider or keep a slightly wide line on entry, go to the line and then take advantage of accelerating out to the Tramonto corner. This is a unique section that lends itself to various driving techniques, but it is crucial to step on the accelerator as soon as possible as it opens onto the fastest stretch: the “Curvone”. Immediately after, you enter a sequential section (twelve and thirteen) leading up to il Carro (fourteen) where the challenge is to strike the right balance between braking and pace to maintain a good exit speed and take the last two corners. Overtaking at this point is extremely difficult and dangerous because if you choose an inside line, you won't come out of it fast enough on the straight.