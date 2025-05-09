Accreditation and lunch at Su Gologone

Few know that the country seat of Barbagia, Nuoro was called the “Athens of Sardinia”. It is in this unique setting that you will begin the Tour at Su Gologone an Experience Hotel nestled atop the hills renowned for their excellent artisanal products and historical knowledge of the region’s inhabitants. During lunch you will sample authentic Sardinian cuisine which expresses a simple approach to life.

Panoramic road tour

Coffee stop along the road tour

A moment of pause becomes an invitation to embrace the sublime beauty of Sardinia’s untouched landscapes. The seamless harmony of rolling hills, shimmering seas, and unspoiled nature enchants the senses, offering a tranquil interlude before continuing along the island’s winding roads and enchanting panoramas.

Panoramic road tour

Relax and downtime at Cascioni Eco Retreat

Welcome dinner at Ulìa Restaurant

A traditional Sardinian dinner is an authentic journey into the island’s rich culinary heritage. Nestled in a rustic and welcoming setting, the menu celebrates time-honoured recipes crafted with locally sourced ingredients.

From handmade pastas to tender roasted meats, each dish captures the genuine flavours of Sardinia, offering an unforgettable dining experience filled with culture and warmth.