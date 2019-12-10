    Ferrari F50 GT: Aesthetically, the most notable changes with respect to the road car were an air intake on the roof, a different rear wing with central strut and a rear diffuser.

    Ferrari F50 GT

    The F50 was used as the platform for the F50 GT which was designed for the international GT competition class. Three were built with the assistance of Dallara and ATR but the car was developed entirely in-house by Ferrari. Aesthetically, the most notable changes with respect to the road car were an air intake on the roof, a different rear wing with central strut and a rear diffuser. It had the same size engine as the F50, a clutch with carbon-fibre disks and a sequential gearbox. The F50 GT clocked some very impressive speeds at Fiorano but the project was never followed up by Ferrari as it was concentrating most of its energies at the time on its Formula 1 comeback.

    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 65° V12
    • Bore/stroke85 x 69mm
    • Unitary displacement391.54cc
    • Total displacement4698.50cc
    • Compression ratio11,9:1
    • Maximum power551 kW (750 hp) at 10,500 rpm
    • Power per litre160hp/l
    • Maximum torque529 Nm (54 kgm) at 7500 rpm
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, five valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedMagneti Marelli electronic injection
    • IgnitionMagneti Marelli electronic, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Framecarbon-fibre monocoque
    • Front suspensionindependent push-rod, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspensionindependent push-rod, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmissionsequential 6-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 100litres
    • Front tyres27/65 x 18
    • Rear tyres30/70 x 18
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta
    • Length4578mm
    • Width1986mm
    • Height1092mm
    • Wheelbase2580mm
    • Front track1620mm
    • Rear track1594mm
    • Weight860kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed376km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h2.9sec
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-