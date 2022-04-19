In Ferrari, the fun-to-drive factor is measured by five different indicators which are used to set targets during the development phase.The first factor is lateral acceleration which determines response to steering wheel inputs, the prompt reaction of the rear axle to steering inputs, and, consequently, ease of handling. Longitudinal acceleration, on the other hand, comes down to the speed and smoothness of the response to the accelerator pedal. The third factor is gear shifting in terms of shift times and feeling of coherent progression through the gears with every gear change. The fourth factor is braking: brake pedal feel in terms of travel and response. Lastly, sound levels and quality in the cabin and progression of engine sound as revs rise are also monitored
The changes made for the Ferrari 296 GTS further emphasise the clean, sophisticated lines of the 296 GTB. When the top is down, it is the peerlessly elegant epitome of the open-air hybrid concept. Its unprecedented architecture for a spider, in fact, opens a whole new chapter in the marque’s story. The designers’ goal of retaining the 296 GTB’s main characteristics required a period of meticulous analysis of the dimensions of its technical components. There was a clear focus on minimising the impact of any modifications on the exterior bodywork and also on introducing a clear, instantly recognisable theme that would encapsulate the complexity of the design whilst translating it into accomplished linear forms