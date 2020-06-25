Fondazione Casa Natale di Enzo Ferrari – Museo

The “Fondazione Casa Natale di Enzo Ferrari – Museo” was established in 2003 with the aim of promoting the Modena region’s motoring tradition and create a museum dedicated to Enzo Ferrari in Modena, which opened its doors on 10 March 2012 and is currently managed by Ferrari spa.



The Foundation is a participatory body and, as such, is supported in its activity by the founding members (the Municipality of Modena, the Province of Modena, the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Trade of Modena, the Automobile Club of Italy and Ferrari spa), as well as by the Cassa di Risparmio di Modena Foundation and by stakeholders who share the Foundation’s aims and objectives.



hese stakeholders are companies, organisations, bodies and associations of different types: tourist sector operators, agri-food companies, mechanical and manufacturing companies, multi-utility and insurance companies, as well as professional firms. They also include associations and co-operatives with a very large grass roots base.



The network of relationships made possible by the stakeholders’ participation, together with the resources that they make available to the Foundation, enables the latter to continue promoting Modena’s motoring history, with a view to integrating it with the territory, its business and society.”