FERRARI MARKED BY CONSTANT GROWTH

For the Maranello-based manufacturer, the 2024 Formula 1 season was one of the most competitive since F1 entered its hybrid era (2014). Under the leadership of Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur, the Scuderia Ferrari HP returned to the top after several difficult years, keeping the World Constructors’ Championship open right up to the last race.

It marked a major achievement in a season during which the team demonstrated steady growth, culminating in five wins and 22 podiums: a forceful comeback after a 2023 season characterised by issues with performance and, above all, a step in the wrong direction for the Manufacturer’s World Championship, ending in third place.

The second place finish in 2024, with 652 points and only 14 lengths behind McLaren, resulted from great team unity. It was much more solid and regular, as demonstrated by a total of just four retirements for the whole season.

It was a considerable step forwards compared to the recent past, also distinguished by the resounding victory in the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. This success came from a genuine masterpiece of teamwork and outstanding performance from Charles Leclerc, who proved able to make his hard tyres last longer than all comers.

In the course of the season, the driver from Monaco also succeeded in achieving his dream of home vindication, in Monte Carlo, winning the Monaco GP and taking 356 points and third place in the final Drivers’ standings at the end of the season.

Carlos Sainz, fifth at the end of the season with 290 points, just two lengths behind McLaren’s Australian Oscar Piastri, scored two first places, in the Australian and Mexican GPs, and two second places and finished third five times.

The SF-24 helped pick up major results, with the 70th single-seater from the Maranello-based manufacturer improving both aerodynamically and mechanically, also in the course of the season. The single-seater demonstrated greater race reliability and efficiency than the previous SF-23, due in part to more balanced tyre management, one of the critical issues in previous race seasons.

The 2025 target is clear: to maintain this momentum in progress and aim to win both world championship titles.

The coming season is absolutely charged with expectations: Charles Leclerc, joined in the team by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, will have a team ready to take up the challenge.