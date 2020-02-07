21 years after Jody Scheckter the Drivers’ World Title was back in Maranello, thanks to the competitiveness of the F1-2000

The single-seater had extremely well planned aerodynamics, its weight was much below the minimum set by the regulations, which helped to work on a perfect weight distribution by shifting the ballast, and the angle of the 10-cylinder engine changed from 80° to 90°. This architecture of the new engine set the standard for the years to come. Michael Schumacher, supported by a perfect team, gained 9 wins and won the season’s long battle against Hakkinen with McLaren: the German driver gained the Title at the penultimate race of the season, right on the track in Suzuka, where the previous two years the Scuderia had lost the Championship by a whisker. With 10 victories – one thanks to the new-entry Rubens Barrichello – and a total of 170 points, the Scuderia repeated the success from 1999. For the Scuderia this was the start of one of the most successful cycles in the history of Formula One.