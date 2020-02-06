Auto
812 Superfast
812 GTS
296 GTB
SF90 Stradale
SF90 Spider
F8 Tributo
F8 Spider
Ferrari Roma
Ferrari Portofino M
Special Series
Icona
2019
SF90
1
Project
The
project
Explore the project
2
TECH SPECS
V6
Engine
1600
cc
Total displacement
743
kg
Weight (with liquids and driver)
8-speed
+rev
Transmission
Engine
Cubic Capacity
1600cc
Maximum rpm
15000
Supercharging Single Turbo
Fuel flow rate
100 kg/hr max
Fuel allowance per race
110 kg
Configuration
V6 90°
Bore
80 mm
Stroke
53 mm
Valves
4 per cylinder
Injection Direct
max 500 bar
Chassis
Carbon fibre composite chassis, with honeycomb construction, fitted with a halo protection device over the cockpit.
Longitudinally-mounted Ferrari gearbox with 8 speeds plus reverse.
Semi-automatic sequential gear change, electronically controlled with rapid selection.
Hydraulically controlled limited slip differential.
Self-ventilating Brembo carbon disc brakes (front and rear) with electronic control system on rear brakes.
Push-rod front suspension. Pull-rod rear suspension.
Weight with coolant, oil and driver: 743 kg
13” front and rear OZ wheels
Ers system
Battery energy
4 MJ
MGU-K power
120 kW
MGU-K
max rpm 50.000
MGU-H
max rpm 125.000
3
Media gallery
