Logo

Relive the event

    • V6
      Engine
    • 1600cc
      Total displacement
    • 4 MJ
      Battery energy
    • 120kW
      MGU-K power
    Chassis
    • Carbon fibre and honeycomb composite chassis, with halo fitted to the cockpit.
    • Ferrari longitudinal gearbox, with 8 forward and 1 reverse gear.
    • Electronic high-speed sequential semi-automatic gear change.
    • Hydraulically controlled limited slip differential.
    • Front and rear Brembo self-ventilating carbon disc brakes, with electronic control on rear brakes.
    • Push-rod front suspension, pull-rod rear suspension.
    • Front and rear 13” wheels.
    Engine
    • Cubic capacity1600 cc
    • Maximum rpm15000
    • Forced inductionone Turbocharger
    • Fuel flow rate100 kg/hr max
    • Fuel limit per race110 kg
    • ConfigurationV6 90°
    • Bore 80 mm
    • Stroke53 mm
    • Valves4 per cylinder
    • Injection Direct, max 500 bar
    Ers system
    • Battery energy4 MJ
    • MGU-K power120 kW
    • MGU-K maximum rpm50,000
    • MGU-H maximum rpm125,000

    SCUDERIA FERRARI CANVAS

    Play with the style details of the new singleseater: let them inspire you, combine the elements together and assemble your own Scuderia Ferrari Canvas.
    START THE EXPERIENCE
    • Mediagallery
    • TECH SPECS