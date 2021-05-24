A day of mixed fortunes for Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow. On the one hand happiness that Carlos Sainz finished second to claim his first podium finish in red, the team’s 774th and 54th in Monaco. The Spaniard drove in a calm and calculated fashion, making no mistakes and 18 points are a just reward at the end of a weekend where he was always competitive at the highest level.
Today we had a real chance of winning and so, to leave Monaco with just the points for second place is a touch disappointing. On the other hand, there’s the satisfaction of Charles securing a great pole position yesterday, as well as Carlos’s first podium in red and especially the signs that the team is making progress step by step. I was very pleased to see Charles at the podium ceremony to celebrate Carlos’s second place with the team. It was a very difficult day for him but he wanted to be with us at what was still an important moment for the team. This is another example of what #essereFerrari means and it is with this sort of attitude that one builds for the future. Now we have to focus on the next round in Baku. We know it’s going to be difficult to be as competitive as we were at this track. It will be important for us to keep going down the path we have taken.
Mattia Binotto #EssereFerrari
It was a tough one today.
I really felt for the whole team. After what happened in qualifying, the mechanics did an incredible job and gave absolutely everything to get me back on track for the race. I was really looking forward to finally be fighting for the win for us here. Unfortunately, it was not meant to be. Not starting the race was difficult to take, especially at home. I was emotional in the car when I realised that there was something wrong. We still have to investigate what exactly was the issue. Overall, it was a good weekend for us though. Carlos was strong and consistent and I am happy for him and the whole team for scoring his first podium for Scuderia Ferrari. After a difficult year in 2020, this was a great reward for everyone, both at the track and back home in Maranello, and the team fully deserves it.
Charles Leclerc #Charles16
The first podium in a Ferrari is an incredible feeling
that I will never forget, especially being in Monaco! We knew we had a chance and the pace to make it to the podium this weekend and we executed a flawless race. The bittersweet feeling is still there though as I feel for Charles and for the team. All of us here at the track and back home in Maranello are working incredibly hard to be competitive and to make our way back to the top. So it was very unfortunate that today we could not fight with two cars. From my side, I am obviously happy with P2 because I think it was the maximum we could achieve today from where we started. We are still missing the final step that we all want to make, but if we keep pushing like this I’m sure we will get there sooner rather than later! Forza Ferrari!
Carlos Sainz #Carlos55
4Qualifying
CHARLES LECLERC QUALIFYING SESSIONS
Q1 - SOFT TIRE
1.11:113
Q2 - SOFT TIRE
1.10:597
Q3 - SOFT TIRE
1.10.346
POSITION
1
GAP FROM LEADER
+0.0
CARLOS SAINZ QUALIFYING SESSIONS
Q1 - SOFT TIRE
1.11:324
Q2 - SOFT TIRE
1.10:806
Q3 - SOFT TIRE
1.10.611
POSITION
4
GAP FROM LEADER
+0.265
Mixed feelings today.
On the one hand, being on pole here is amazing. I was quite happy with my fastest lap in Q3. The first sector wasn’t ideal, but in the second and third, I put it together. I knew I could do better but I pushed too hard on my final lap trying to improve. Unfortunately, I hit the wall and now all we can do is keep our fingers crossed and hope that the damage won’t result in a penalty. Of course, it is encouraging to see our performance, but I believe that it’s a bit of a one-off as the track suits the characteristics of our SF21 really well. That’s why we were so competitive today. We have to keep in mind that we are still not at the level of the two teams leading the championship, but for now, it does feel great to have extracted the maximum today. Whatever the outcome, I will give my all tomorrow. It feels great to be at home and to see all the fans around the track. It’s Monaco, it’s very unpredictable, and also challenging for us drivers, especially in the race with so many laps. It’s a great challenge and we will try to put everything together to get a good result.
Charles Leclerc #Charles16
Today was very frustrating for me.
I’ve been driving well all weekend and I was very strong in qualifying. I felt confident with the car and I had a very strong pace. Unfortunately, my last attempt was a bit compromised with traffic during the preparation lap and then I didn’t have the chance to finish the flying lap due to the red flag. It was my first chance to put it on pole here in Monaco and lining up P4 is really frustrating. I’m not happy. Tomorrow it will be tough to overtake, but I will do my best and I will try to maximize our chances. Well done to the team for giving us a strong car to fight up there today.