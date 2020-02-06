This version of the F1 debuted at the Syracuse GP on 11 April 1954

It was an alternative to the 625 model, with the short stroke engine and other improvements developed with the 553 F2 type. The rounded bodywork with a special air intake led journalists to refer to it as the “shark”. The 1954 season, dominated by Juan Manuel Fangio first with Maserati and then with Mercedes, ended with two successes for Ferrari, which took first and second place at Silverstone with Gonzalez and Hawthorn (using the 625) and won in Barcelona with the same English driver, this time in the 553 F1.