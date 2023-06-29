Around 20 years ago, Ferrari began producing Special Version cars which raised the performance of some of its production models to new extremes. Many of these, including the 488 Pista Spider and 812 Competizione A, became part of the Maranello marque’s legend. Contemporaneously, the Prancing Horse also launched the XX Programme which offers a select group of expert client the opportunity to become real track test-drivers at the wheel of cars, such as the FXX-K EVO, that are not homologated for road use. Now for the first time, the programmes have been brought together in the SF90 XX Spider, the first Ferrari Special Version that draws on the programme’s concepts to make it effectively a road-legal XX. While the SF90 XX Spider retains the Retractable Hard Top (RHT) of the SF90 Spider from which it is derived, it unleashes an extra 30 CV and boasts specifically designed software logics as well as radical aero solutions, such as a fixed rear wing.
The values of fuel consumptions and CO2 emissions shown were determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable at the time of type approval. The fuel consumption and CO2 emission ﬁgures refer to the WLTP cycle.
In order to be placed on the market, passenger cars carry out a series of tests to verify their compliance with regulations.
The tests to assess fuel consumption, CO2 and pollutant emissions are carried out in the laboratory and are based on speciﬁc driving cycles. In this way, the tests are reproducible and the results comparable. This is important because only a laboratory test, which follows a standardized and repeatable procedure, allows consumers to compare different car models. On 1 September 2017, the new Worldwide harmonised Light-duty vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) came into force in Europe and will gradually replace the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) protocol. NEDC (New European Driving Cycle): it has been the European driving cycle used so far for the measurement of fuel consumption and emissions from passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The ﬁrst European driving cycle came into force in 1970 and referred to an urban route. In 1992 it was also considered to have an extra-urban phase and since 1997 it has been used for measuring consumption and CO2 emissions. However, the composition of this cycle is no longer consistent with current driving styles and distances travelled on different types of roads. The average speed of the NEDC is only 34 km/h, accelerations are low and the maximum speed is just 120 km/h. WLTP procedure: WLTP uses new Worldwide harmonised Light-duty vehicle Test Cycles (WLTC) to measure fuel consumption, CO2 and pollutant emissions from passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The new protocol aims to provide customers with more realistic data, better reﬂecting the daily use of the vehicle. The new WLTP procedure is characterized by a more dynamic driving proﬁle with more signiﬁcant acceleration. The maximum speed increases from 120 to 131.3 km/ h, the average speed is 46.5 km/h and the total cycle time is 30 minutes, 10 minutes more than the previous NEDC. The distance travelled doubles from 11 to 23.25 kilometers. The WLTP test consists of four parts depending on the maximum speed: Low (up to 56.5 km/h), Medium (up to 76.6 km/h), High (up to 97.4 km/h), Extra-high (up to 131.3 km/h). These parts of the cycle simulate urban and suburban driving and driving on extra-urban roads and motorways. The procedure also takes into account all vehicle’s optional contents that affect aerodynamics, rolling resistance and vehicle mass, resulting in a CO2 value that reﬂects the characteristics of the single vehicle.
The WLTP procedure will gradually replace the NEDC procedure. The WLTP applies to new passenger car models from 1 September 2017, to all passenger cars registered from 1 September 2018 and is mandatory for all EU Member States. Until the end of 2020, both fuel consumption and CO2 emission values in WLTP and NEDC will be present in the vehicle documents. Indeed, NEDC values will be used to assess the average CO2 emissions of cars registered in the EU throughout 2020. In addition, some countries may continue to use the NEDC data for ﬁscal purposes. From 2021 onwards, WLTP data will be the only consumption/ CO2 emissions values for all cars. Used vehicles will not be affected by this step and will maintain their certiﬁed NEDC values.
ROAD CONSUMPTION AND EMISSIONS OF PASSENGER CARS
The new WLTP test procedure is more representative of current driving conditions than the NEDC procedure, but it cannot take into account all possible cases including the effect of the driving style that is speciﬁc to each individual driver.
Therefore, there will still be a difference between emissions and consumption measured in the laboratory and those resulting from the use of the vehicle in the real world, and the extent of this difference will depend on factors such as driving behavior, the use of on-board systems (e. g. air conditioning), trafﬁc and weather conditions that are characteristic of each geographical area and each driver. For this reason, only a standardized laboratory test allows to obtain values with which it is possible to compare vehicles and different models in a fair way.
WHAT CHANGES FOR CUSTOMERS
The new WLTP procedure will provide a more realistic criterion for comparing the fuel consumption and CO2 emission values of different vehicle models as it has been designed to better reﬂect real driving behavior and take into account the speciﬁc technical characteristics of the individual model and version, including optional equipment.
The SF9 XX Spider delivers the most efficient aerodynamic performance of any Ferrari road car, making it comparable only to that of the LaFerrari supercar. It delivers double the maximum downforce of the SF90 Spider, improving grip and yielding a palpably faster lap time at Fiorano. The product of Maranello’s inestimable racing experience, this result was achieved by redesigning the cooling flow management for the thermal and electric components as well the engine compartment.
The SF90 XX Spider’s signature element is most definitely the rear fixed wing, which was thoroughly researched, tested and developed on the track-ready XXs. This is an element with enormous aero potential and has been perfectly integrated into the car’s volumes, thanks to close collaboration with the Ferrari Styling Centre. Its shape was dictated by the need to efficiently hone the way in which the pressure field created by the wing interacts with the complex pressure and backpressure systems that develop around the shut-off Gurney.
The latter, also redesigned, has two configurations: LD (Low Drag) in which the mobile element is raised, minimising drag, while in HD (High Downforce), the mobile element is lowered, uncovering the fixed area. This generates an overpressure area, which deflects the incoming flow vertically to deliver the absolute maximum downforce possible: 530 kg at 250 km/h.
The SF90 XX Spider has inherited the SFPO Spider’s signature PHEV layout, in which the V8 internal combustion engine is integrated with three electric motors, two independent on the front axle and one located between the engine and gearbox at the rear. This configuration allows the car to unleash a maximum of 1030 cv (+30 cv more than the SF90 Spider), setting a whole new Ferrari performance benchmark.
Thanks to its massive 797 cv, the mid-rear-mounted V8 turbo raises the performance limit bar still further for this particular architecture. The SF90 Spider’s power unit has been developed to be more extreme, thanks to an increased average compression ratio, achieved through polishing the inlet and exhaust tracts as well as specific machining of the combustion chamber and pistons. The removal of the secondary air system also slashed 3.5 kg off the engine’s weight.
The redesign of the SF90 XX Spider’s soundtrack also brings its racing soul to the fore: to produce an even fuller, richer sound and celebrate the harmonics right across the V8’s rev range, the hot tube system was optimised. This transmits the combustion pulsations into the cabin, highlighting the high-frequency treble to reveal the ultimate evolution of the Ferrari V8 at its most magnificent.
The 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox that made its first appearance on the SF90 Stradale and Spider, also reappears on the SF90 XX Stradale. However, the gear-shift logic has changed significantly: the car uses the logic introduced on the Ferrari Daytona SP3 to enhance gear-shifting sound and the resulting driving thrills, by introducing a noise similar to the tell-tale pop from the exhaust that happens on lift-off at medium/high revs in high performance driving. To that end, a specific new engine calibration was developed that works in synergy with the gearbox control logic.
There is no doubt that one of the most distinctive characteristics of the SF90 XX Spider’s design is its rear wing. The tail volume, which has been specifically redesigned with aero in mind, is now sleeker, giving it the long tail silhouette typical of racing cars. The air intakes for the intercoolers are now larger too, channelling the air towards the radiators more efficiently.
The arrow-shape front wing concept has been retained on the SF90 XX Spider; the headlights are now integrated into this area by two vertical wing profiles. This creates a more geometric language that brilliantly reflects the spirit of this new car. Another distinctive element is the two imposing wing profiles dominating the air intakes, which look as if they are floating, thus making the car seem broader and more glued to the asphalt than ever.
The SF90 XX Spider allowed the Ferrari Styling Centre to use the modifications made to the rear of the car to create an instantly recognisable architecture in which the flying buttress, a much-loved part of Ferrari tradition, seamlessly melds with the arrow theme of the front. The resulting visual effect extends the body forwards and lending it a completely different connotation to the SF90 XX Stradale. The car’s centre of gravity thus appears to be lower too, particularly from the side. This is not just because of the roof, which has a wraparound windscreen that seamlessly melds with the side windows, but also because the flying buttresses are lower than on the SF90 XX Stradale. Like the roll-bars, the top is carbon-fibre and thanks to the renowned Ferrari Retractable Hard Top (RHT) mechanism, can be opened while the car is moving in a mere 14 seconds at a speed of up to 45 km/h, allowing occupants to enjoy the car to the utmost in all kinds of weather.
The guiding principle in the design of the SF90 XX Spider’s interior was to highlight the cockpit’s racing vocation through targeted actions that would make significant weight-savings. The main areas involved were the door panels, tunnel and mats, which are now simpler in terms of their shape and the materials used thanks to an emphasis on technical fabrics, while carbon-fibre was used for functional areas.
A specific racing seat with a clearly visible carbon-fibre tubular and foam structure was designed especially for the SF90 XX Spider to enhance sporty driving pleasure without compromising on comfort. The backrest rotation mechanism has been integrated into the seat using elastic trim materials which disguise its action. This means that the structure looks seamless at all times – just like a single-piece seat - while also allowing the backrest to be adjusted. The features saved 1.3 kg in weight compared to the SF90 Spider’s single-piece seat.
The focus with the SF90 XX Spider’s development was to produce the most high performance Ferrari road car ever that also delivered superb fun behind the wheel as well as fully retaining all of the functionalities of the SF90 Stradale’s hybrid powertrain. Also of major importance was usability of performance, particularly the electric mode’s ability to deliver surprisingly high performance driving both in urban settings and all the way up to out-of-town trips – the top speed in eDrive mode is 135 km/h.
Another major new addition is the ABS EVO controller, which debuted on the 296 GTB and, thanks to its integration with the ECS sensor, improves both performance and repeatability in high performance braking in the dry. The system maximises the repeatability of the braking manoeuvre to a target value, reducing losses due to the tolerances of the components or the natural variability of test conditions. As a result, the controller allows the SF90 XX Spider to brake later and in a more repeatable manner, thus enhancing its handling on the track.
Also debuting on SF90 XX Spider is the extra boost control logic which guarantees a performance surplus for a limited time window. The job of this software, which is only active in Qualifying mode of the eManettino, is to reduce lap time by increasing the limit of the deliverable power coming out of a bend. This short power boost of around 2 seconds guarantees a reduction of lap time of 0.25s at Fiorano.