    05 - 07 November 2021

    ANDALUCIA

    GT Tour

    Sun, dreams and fun

    Andalusia represents Spain at its hottest and most passionate. The scent of orange blossom, the swish of a flamenco dress or the glimpse of a white village perched atop a cliff are just a little taste. Tapas, flamenco, bull fighting and matadors come right after: Andalusia often acts as a synonym for Spain as a whole. History and culture have conspired to leave a deep imprint on this rugged, arid land, where medieval castles cling to precipitous crags and broad beaches hug both Atlantic and Mediterranean shores. It will be an unforgettable experience whether you are looking to discover Andalusian traditions or enjoy a Ferrari weekend of rest and fun.
    Amongst the most glamorous hotels on the Iberian Peninsula, Marbella Club has been a pioneer of “barefoot luxury” when it was opened back in 1950 by Prince Alfonso von Hohenlohe. Traditional Andalusian architecture is combined with immaculately tended mature gardens, to create an utterly unspoiled refuge that has attracted heads of Hollywood stars and European royals. Just five minutes away from Old Town Marbella and Puerto Banus, the hotel offers a wide variety of amenities and activities, for a divine family hotel with a cracking emphasis on wellness.

    PROGRAMME

    FRIDAY

    12.00 - 13.00 GUEST ARRIVAL

    12.00 - 14.00 LUNCH AT Restaurante Príncipe De Asturias AND WELCOME PRESENTATION
    This beautiful restaurant is located in the center of Malaga, in the area of Caleta, between Paseo de Reding and a wonderful view of the city that will make your welcome a unique experience. With its large windows it offers a spectacular view of the Mediterranean See: relax and enjoy a seasonal menu elaborated with products of the highest quality by the chef Diego Nicas.

    14.30 - 16.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    16.00 - 17.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - Visit at Mijas
    The white capital of the burro-taxi awaits you for a “donkey surprise”. The municipality of Mijas in the Costa del Sol is one of the most beautiful place in Andalusia, a town nestled in the mountains keeping the typical charm of the white Andalusian villages.

    17.00 - 18.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    20.00 - 22.00 DINNER IN HOTEL - Marbella Club

    Marbella Club master of the grill has followed in the footsteps of his father, Roque, to offer time-tested recipes brought to life over a crackling fire. Legendary silver service, the twinkle of the decadesold candles on the outdoor terrace, and the stir of the soaring pines complement the finest, heart-warming cuisine.

    SATURDAY

    9.30 - 11.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    11.00 - 12.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - A unique Bull Experience At Reservatauro
    Reservatauro is a breeding farm of fighting bulls and pure Andalusian horses, located in a space declared biosphere’s reserve by UNESCO, on the Costa del Sol and just 5 km far from Ronda. The bullfighter Rafael Tejada will show you the reserve and teach the art of bullfighting before enjoying a local tasting and aperitif.

    12.00 - 13.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    13.00 - 15.00 LUNCH AT Finca La Donaira
    Rusticity reigns at this homely finca hotel situated on the site of a biodynamic farm in the mountains of Andalusia. Enjoy a local and organic lunch in the middle of the dramatic Sierra de Grazalema Natural Park, framed by craggy-faced mountains and undulating green farmlands.

    15.00 - 16.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    20.00 - 22.00 Beach dinner and after-dinner

    Relax on the seafront with a glass of Champagne as you watch the waves rolling onto the golden sand. On the outdoor decking you can embrace the natural surroundings of the palm-fringed promenade showcasing the impressive mountainous backdrop of La Concha.

    SUNDAY

    9.30 - 11.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    11.00 - 12.00 SURPRISE ACTIVITY

    12.00 - 13.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    13.30 - 15.00 LUNCH
    Due to the current situation, the Sunday lunch location will be announced on a later stage.

