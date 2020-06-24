Visit one of the Ferrari Museums and then lap the Autodromo
The Ferrari Museums have joined forces with the Autodromo di Modena circuit to offer their visitors a truly special experience.
Just present your Ferrari Museum or MEF ticket at the Autodromo di Modena and you can enjoy 15 minutes of exhilarating circuit time in your own car at a discounted price of just 35 euro.
Clients are welcomed to the Autodromo by a hostess andd a professional driver who will give them a rundown on the track’s main features and the requisite safety measures. There is also a bar serving hot food.
You can extend your track experience beyond your initial 15 minutes on request: the rate is €2.50 per minute.
To check out availability, make or confirm bookings, contact the Autodromo di Modena circuit directly by emailing: info@autodromodimodena.it.