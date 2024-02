On 8, 9, 10, 16 and 17 December at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, visitors will be able to take advantage of the extended opening hours of the museum until midnight (last entry at 11 p.m.) with a special entry price of €12 starting from 6 p.m.

The ticket can be used only once on any of the special opening evenings, valid from 6 to 11 p.m.

DISABLED PEOPLE AND CHILDREN UP TO 5 YEARS OF AGE: FREE ENTRY

THOSE AGED UNDER 19 ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT FAMILY MEMBER: €5

For info:

+39 0536949713

museo@ferrari.com