Diego Ioverno was born in Bologna on 31 May 1974.

He graduated with honours in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Bologna in 2000 and joined Scuderia Ferrari that same year. He began in the Research and Development department before taking charge of the gearbox assembly area.

In 2009, his responsibilities extended to chassis assembly, and chassis and gearbox operations at the track. The following year he was put in charge of trackside operations, his first task being to optimise pit stops. From 2015 to the end of 2017, he was Team Manager, as well as taking charge of sporting matters. The following year he switched to a factory-based role in support of the team, as Head of Vehicle Operations.

This year, as from the Belgian Grand Prix, he is back at the track as Sporting Director, reporting directly to Team Principal, Fred Vasseur, in charge of all sporting matters including liaising with the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile).

Diego is a big fan of his home sports teams, Bologna for football and Fortitudo for basketball. When not at the races, he like to spend time with his family, enjoys good Emiliana cuisine and is a keen padel player.