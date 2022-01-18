Laura Camps Torras was born on 28 March 2005 at Calella, Spain.

Laura is the second girl to join the Ferrari Driver Academy. She won the second edition of the FIA Girls on Track -Rising Stars programme. This FIA Women in Motorsport Commission initiative, run in collaboration with the FDA aims to promote women in motor sport and support the most talented young girls between the ages of 12 and 16 on their path to becoming professional racing drivers.

Laura got her passion for racing from her father, who influenced her choice of Michael Schumacher as her favourite driver. She first drove a kart at the age of ten. By her own admission, it was not a case of love at first sight with motor sport, but her interest grew gradually to the point where it became a life choice.

To date, Laura has only raced in karts and continues to do so in 2022. However, she will also take part in several tests at the wheel of a Formula 4 car to learn about single-seaters in preparation for a debut next season.