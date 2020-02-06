Logo

    The single-seater was developed further and given a powerful engine and a new cylinder head configuration


    The aerodynamics were also worked on with front flaps and a full width rear wing, but the car had had its day. In fact, in the last races of 1969, Mexican Pedro Rodriguez was given a 1968 model to drive. 1969 was the most disastrous year in Ferrari’s Formula 1 career with just seven points scored. In fact, the Scuderia’s participation in the Championship events was often limited to just a single driver. Its drivers only managed three points-scoring placings in all, with Amon’s third position at Zandvoort the best result. However, 1969 was to prove important in other respects for Ferrari as Fiat bought a stake in the company, but allowed Ferrari a free reign when it came to its racing activities.
    Engine
    • Type rear, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke 77 x 53.5 mm
    • Unitary displacement 249.12 cc
    • Total displacement 2989.56 cc
    • Compression ratio 11:1
    • Maximum power 321 kW (436 hp) at 11.000 rpm
    • Power per litre 146 hp/l
    • Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feed Lucas indirect injection
    • Lubrication dry sump
    • Clutch multi-plate
    Chassis
    • Frame semi-monocoque, tubular steel chassis with riveted aluminium panels
    • Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, inboard coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspension independent, upper lever arm, reversed lower wishbone, twin radius arms, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakes discs
    • Transmission 5-speed + reverse
    • Steering rack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tank capacity 180 litres
    • Front tyres 5.00-10.00-13
    • Rear tyres 6.00-13.50-15