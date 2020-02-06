Ferrari started the 1960 season still with the 256 F1
Their only win that year was right at the end of the season: at Monza three Ferraris finished in the first three places with, respectively, the two Americans Phil Hill and Richie Ginther and Belgian Willy Mairesse. Hill was the best ranking Ferrari driver in the Drivers’ Championship (in 5th place) while Ferrari came third in the Constructors’ Championship.
However, the most interesting fact was that a new rear engined car – the 246 P F1 – made its debut at the Monaco Grand Prix. This was the first Ferrari of this type, and it finished its first race in sixth place, driven by Richie Ginther. The road ahead had by now been clearly shown by the English cars, and even Enzo Ferrari reluctantly accepted that the horses had to go behind the cart, and no longer in front.
This car, designed by a team headed by engineer Carlo Chiti, was so well set up that it was even used as the base for the 156 F2, built later that same year, and for the 1961 season 156.
Engine
Type rear, longitudinal 65° V6
Bore/stroke 85 x 71 mm
Unitary displacement 402.88 cc
Total displacement 2417.33 cc
Compression ratio 10 : 1
Maximum power 193 kW (263 hp) at 8300 rpm
Power per litre 109 hp/l
Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
Fuel feed three Weber 42 DCN carburettors
Lubrication dry sump
Clutch multi-plate
Chassis
Frametubular steel
Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar