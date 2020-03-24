Arthur was born in Monaco on 14 October 2000 and will tackle the Formula Regional series this year, having first raced single-seaters in 2018 in the French Formula 4 championship.

In only his second race, he won at Nogaro, going on to repeat that feat later in the year at Magny-Cours. He first came into contact with the FDA last year, when he took part in one of its evaluation Camps, aimed at assessing talented young drivers. He stayed with Formula 4 last year, but moved to the more competitive German ADAC Formel 4, where he performed very consistently. He took one win at Hockenheim, as well as finishing on the podium a further seven times, on his way to a strong fifth in the championship. Leclerc will therefore move up a category, racing for Prema Powerteam.