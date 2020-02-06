The results of the F2002 speak volumes for the strength of the team and the car: 15 wins out of the 17 races run, 9 one-two finishes and 10 pole positions

The Drivers’ title was in the bag as early as Magny-Cours, Schumacher’s fifth. By Budapest the Constructors’ title was secured. The similarities with the F2001 were deceptive as the new car had been totally redesigned to achieve the best performance. The chassis was a new, much lighter structure. The sidepods, radiators, exhaust systems and the whole rear end were fine tuned to improve the aerodynamic efficiency and help cool the engine. The new 051 engine was paired with a fused titanium gearbox that significantly reduced clutter. A lot of attention was also paid to optimising the weight distribution.