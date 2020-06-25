Jean-Pierre Jabouille crossed the finish line and made history in Formula 1, becoming the first Frenchman to win his home race in a French car. The fans on the track were ecstatic. However those watching the race on television at home hardly remember who won. Everyone was just waiting to see who would win the duel between Villeneuve and Arnoux. The final obstacle for Gilles was lapping Jochen Mass in the Arrows, but the German moved aside and the Ferrari powered down the finish straight with a quarter of a second advantage over the Renault.

There was a huge party in Dijon: Jabouille was celebrating his victory despite having a very sore right leg due to a problem with the brakes on his Renault towards the end which had forced him to press harder each time to slow for the corners. However Villeneuve and Arnoux were even happier, having enjoyed battling it out, pushing the limits of the regulations without breaking them. Just after crossing the finish line, Gilles waved at his rival and congratulated him for the good fight, and now the two were looking at each other like two boys grinning cheekily, after having taken risks and enjoying themselves without doing too much damage.

The race, a milestone for Formula 1 because of Renault’s victory, went down in history, but not because of the French team’s achievement. Instead the fans remember those thrilling last laps that everyone now knows as the Duel in Dijon.