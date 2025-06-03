Partner



U n i c r e d i t

UniCredit is a pan-European Commercial Bank with a unique service offering in Italy, Germany, Central and Eastern Europe.

Its purpose is to empower communities to progress, delivering the best-in-class for all stakeholders, unlocking the potential of its clients and people across Europe.

It serves over 15 million customers worldwide. UniCredit is organized in four core regions and three product factories, Corporate, Individual and Group Payments Solutions. This allows them to be close to their clients and use the scale of the entire Group for developing and offering the best products across all the markets.

Digitalisation and commitment to ESG principles are key enablers for Unicredit’s service. They help the company to deliver excellence to its stakeholders and to create a sustainable future for its clients, its communities and its people.