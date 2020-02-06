It is often said that the famous 500 F2 was a new and revolutionary design by Lampredi
But the legendary in-line four-cylinder engine was created for the two and a half litre cylinder capacity and as such was even tested first on the bench then on the track on 2 September 1951 in Bari then in Turin on 6 April 1952. On both occasions the driver was Piero Taruffi and the power developed was between 210 and 230 hp.
It is one of the few cases in which an engine with a cylinder capacity lower than the original design was more successful, as happened with the 500, which was developed by reducing the cylinder capacity from 625 but leaving the external dimensions unchanged. Vice versa, the basic design was taken to the 3500 cc cylinder capacity limit for sports cars.
Engine
Type front, longitudinal in-line four
Bore/stroke 94 x 90 mm
Unitary displacement 624.58 cc
Total displacement 2498.32 cc
Compression ratio 13 : 1
Maximum power 154 kW (210 hp) at 7000 rpm
Power per litre 84 hp/l
Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
Fuel feed two Weber 50 DCO carburettors
Lubrication dry sump
Clutch multi-plate
Chassis
Frame tubular steel
Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, lower transverse leaf spring, Houdaille hydraulic shock absorbers,anti-roll bar