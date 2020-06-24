Ferrari Factory Tour
The Ferrari Museums offer visitors exclusive shuttle bus tours to the Fiorano track and Maranello factory
'Musei Fan Experience' is a package dedicated to true Ferrari fans, who want to breathe the atmosphere of racing in the Sala dei Campioni, relive the history and successes of Formula 1, experience the adrenaline of a pit stop and get a taste of a real Grand Prix on a Scuderia Ferrari simulator.
The 'Musei Fan Experience' package can be booked for a minimum of 2 to a maximum of 12 people and includes:
Musei Fan EXPERIENCE: Full price adults 110 euros
Musei Fan EXPERIENCE: Reduced price 6-18 years 80 euros