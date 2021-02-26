In 2020, Charles had to call on all his skills to deal with the shortcomings of the SF1000, scoring three times more points than his team-mate, thus contributing 75% of the team’s total that brought it sixth place in the Constructors’ championship. The Monegasque was eight in the Drivers’ classification, his best results being two podium finishes – a second place in Austria and a third in Great Britain – along with a further eight points finishes.

In 2021, he took pole at the Monaco GP, although he was unable to start the race because of a technical problem with the car. There was another pole in Azerbaijan and he drove brilliantly at Silverstone to finish second, having led the race until two laps from the flag. He took the SF21 into the points 18 times from 22 race starts, finishing seventh in the Drivers’ classification, thus playing a major part in Ferrari securing third place in the Constructors’ championship.

In 2022, he took nine pole positions, which put him third on the all-time list of Ferrari drivers behind Michael Schumacher and Niki Lauda and he also won three times, in Bahrain, Australia and Austria, to finish second in the Drivers’ championship. In 2023 he again proved to be a qualifying star, with five pole positions, thus joining Niki Lauda on the Ferrari all-time pole list, with just Michael Schumacher out in front. Although there were no wins, he had a very strong second half to the season, finishing fifth in the championship.

On 25 January, Scuderia Ferrari announced it had extended its contract with Leclerc for several years.