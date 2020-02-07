the 16th Constructors’ Title

In a Championship, where the main novelties where the introduction of a simplified switchboard, which was the same for all the teams, the elimination of the traction control, higher lateral protections, a gearbox lifespan of four races in a row, the Scuderia – with Stefano Domenicali as the new Team Principal and Aldo Costa as the Technical Director – defended the World Title, putting the F2008 on the track. At the end of an equally intense season like the previous one, Ferrari won the 16th Constructors’ Title with 8 victories (6 Massa, 2 Raikkonen), 8 pole positions and 13 fastest race laps. Regarding the Drivers’ Title at the last race, held in Brazil, it was a sad day for the Prancing Horse: Felipe Massa, who won the race, was indeed World Champion for less than 40 seconds, until Lewis Hamilton (McLaren-Mercedes) crossed the line. At the last corner the English driver had gained fifth position in the race and the four necessary points to win the Title with one point ahead of the Brazilian Ferrarista.