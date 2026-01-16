Team Partner



B i n g x

BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 company, empowering over 40 million users worldwide to go further.

Founded in 2018, BingX has a clear mission: to make crypto accessible to everyone. Today, the platform offers a comprehensive range of intuitive AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading.

Driven by innovation, BingX became the first crypto exchange to go all-in on AI. With intelligence at its core, BingX is redefining how people trade, helping them move with greater clarity, precision, and confidence.

That same pursuit of progress extends beyond the markets, through partnership with a leading Premier League football club. By joining forces with Scuderia Ferrari HP, BingX stands alongside a partner fueled by a relentless ambition to push boundaries.

Together, we drive beyond.