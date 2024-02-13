He graduated in Business Administration from the Sacred Heart University in Milan, having specialised in finance. He worked as a plant controller in the medical and food sectors, before joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2004 as Head of Finance, reporting directly to the Team Principal.

In 2017 he switched to the role of Industrial and Business Controller for the road car division.

He returned to the Scuderia in January 2022 as Head of Finance, responsible for budgeting, reporting and financial management, as well as working with the FIA on the introduction and running of the budget cap.

Luigi is a sports enthusiast, but he aims to spend most of his spare time with his family.