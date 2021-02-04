Maya Weug was born on 1 June 2004 on Spain’s Costa Blanca and has already made history, becoming the first girl to join the Ferrari Driver Academy.

The Dutch girl born in Spain with a Belgian mother and Dutch father won the finals of the FIA “Girls on Track-Rising Stars” programme, set up by the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, along with the FDA, aimed at promoting women in motor sport and supporting promising youngsters from the ages of 12 to 16 in their aim to become professional racing drivers. Maya began karting at the age of seven and a half and in 2013 she was already racing against much older children in Spain, where she stayed until 2015. The following year, she moved to Italy, while in 2017, she made her debut in European karting championships in the OK Junior category. At the start of 2020, she was one of 20 candidates for a place in the FDA and took part in the “Girls on Track - Rising Stars” programme. Maya did well enough to reach the finals with three other girls and was picked as the best on the basis of her outright performance in the car, her hard work and ability to take on instructions she was given. In 2021, she will make her single-seater debut in one of the European Formula 4 Championship Certified by FIA.