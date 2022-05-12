The club was founded in 2016, with the purpose of Driving luxury cars in the streets of Guatemala City in a responsible manner, as well as encouraging the road safety and social education, through the subscription fee of the members, promotion of social responsibility, road safety; this services will be rendered through the membership fees as well as donations of private persons, private or state or associations or guild entities, are any type of national or international cooperation in order to fulfill the non-commercial purpose of the entity.

We got the official approval in 2022 therefore we are about to lauch the opening ceremony.

The FOC Guatemala is the only Ferrari Club in Central America and we want our members to feel what it is to be a part of Ferrari. This is not only a brand, it is a status!

