The MyFerrari Connect services provide you with information about your car’s status wherever you are, thanks to a series of saved parameters that track the state of your Ferrari’s condition. These are read by the onboard network and sent to your MyFerrari App and to your dealer of choice. Your car’s GPS position is only visible to you and this information will allow you to retrace your routes and share them with your communities. You will also be able to find where your car is parked on your device. If you don’t want to receive and save your GPS position, you can deactivate the transfer of said data at any time by selecting Privacy mode in the MyFerrari Connect Settings menu in the MyFerrari App. The read-only data transfer system activates only when the engine is turned on with the exception of plug-in hybrid models in which battery data is updated even when the engine is off.