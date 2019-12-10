The F430 hails the arrival of a whole new generation of Ferrari V8-engined berlinettas. Every inch of the car was inspired by the engineering research carried out at Ferrari’s Gestione Sportiva F1 Racing Division. The result is a highly innovative design characterised by cutting-edge technologies perfected for use on a road-going car.
