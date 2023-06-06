VISIT AND TASTING

Especially for lovers of great food and wine, this package offers a journey of discovery not just into the amazing Ferrari story but also its deep bond with the local area.

A bond born of passion and the superb local food and wine, products which are renowned all over the world. Details: Visit to the Ferrari Museums with a drink + food in the cafés;

In the course of the day: Breakfast (per person) 1 coffee/cappuccino 1 brioche or filled milk bun 1 500 ml mineral water Aperitif (per person) 1 glass of Prosecco or fruit juice Mixed savoury snacks x 1 (panino, filled croissant, tapas and much more) Quick lunch (a persona) 1 500 ml mineral water 1 soft drink or juice 1 toasted sandwich Limited availability To take part in this activity, you need to purchase a single or combined ticket for one or both museums and come to the entrance on the correct date during the set times. Tickets can be purchased either online and at the museum ticket office during opening hours (entry is free for children under five). For info and bookings: +39 0536949713 museo@ferrari.com