The Ferrari Museum is offering a special package in celebration of the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11. The WEC’s most important race, which this year celebrates its centenary, will be broadcast live in the Museum’s Convention Centre. On Saturday, June 10, the Museum will open late until 24:00 especially for the occasion, allowing package participants exclusive access to the current exhibitions as well as to the thrill of driving a Ferrari F1 single-seater in one of the Museum’s simulators.

Saturday, June 10

15:00 – Link to Le Mans goes live (Convention Centre – reserved seating)

16:00 – Livestreaming of racing from Le Mans (Convention Centre – reserved seating)

19:00 Museum opening extended by an hour for exclusive self-directed visits (19:00 - 20:00)

Corner coffee station open (Convention Centre)

Simulator area available

24:00 – Convention Centre and simulator area closes

Sunday, 11 June

9:00 – Livestreaming of racing action (Convention Centre – reserved seating)

16:00 – Livestreaming of racing action ends.

Adult 24 H Le Mans Ticket

Reserved seating in the Museum’s Convention Centre (Saturday 15:00 - 24:00 and Sunday 9:00 – 16:00)

Entry to Ferrari Museum (Saturday 19:00 – 20:00)

Coffee station access (Saturday 19:00 - 24:00)

A course aboard one of the Museum’s F1 simulators (Saturday, from 19:00)

Dedicated badge

TOTAL COST - 30 euro

Limited places available on a first come, first served basis.

Booking for the «Racing Activations – Special 24h Le Mans at the Museum Package» must be made by at least 48 hours in advance of the selected date, to: museo@ferrari.com

Please include the full name of all participants (group bookings for up to five people can be made).

Once the Museum staff has confirmed availability by email, participants simply go to the Museum entrance at the correct time on the correct date and buy their selected package at the ticket office, earning them entry to the Museum’s Convention Centre.

All visitors to the Museum on that weekend will receive a special celebratory lanyard also.