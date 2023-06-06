On the first Sunday of every month, the Ferrari Museums offer all of the Maranello marque’s fans the opportunity to avail of free guided visits – all they have to do is book by email.

At both the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena and the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, visitors can experience the exhilarating emotions, dreams and genuine passion for cars that only this utterly unique area can deliver.



Details:

Opening hours: Maranello 11:00 ITA/ENG - Modena 14:00 ITA/ENG

Italian Sign Language Guided Tours with possible inclusion of international version for foreign visitors. Maranello: 10:00 - Modena: 14:00

Places limited: 25 per slot

To take part in this activity, you need to purchase a single or combined ticket for one or both museums and come to the entrance on the correct date during the set times. Tickets can be purchased either online and at the museum ticket office during opening hours (entry is free for children under five).

For info and bookings:

+39 0536949713

museo@ferrari.com