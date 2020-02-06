Logo

    Ferrari continued to fight on various fronts, getting involved in Formula 2 and sports car racing in addition to Formula 1


    But it was proving increasingly difficult to keep up this hectic pace. Nonetheless, the Dino 166 built for the 1967 F 2 proved valuable in that it marked the start of a relationship with Fiat that would be further strengthened two years later when Ferrari joined the Turin company. At the time, the international rules stated that F2 engines had to have a cylinder block derived from a car of which at least 500 had been produced – an impossible feat for Ferrari.

    However, Fiat produced two of its models with the Dino engine and thus made it possible for Ferrari to build a single-seater for the cadetta formula. Further improvements were made to the car over the following years with interesting experiments being carried out on the engine.
    Engine
    • Type rear, longitudinal 65° V6
    • Bore/stroke 86 x 45.8 mm
    • Unitary displacement 266.04 cc
    • Total displacement 1596.25 cc
    • Compression ratio 11:1
    • Maximum power 147 kW (220 hp) at 10.000 rpm
    • Power per litre 125 hp/l
    • Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, three valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feed Lucas indirect injection
    • Lubrication dry sump
    • Clutch multi-plate
    Chassis
    • Frame semi-monocoque, tubular steel chassis with riveted aluminium panels
    • Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, inboard springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, inboard springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakes discs
    • Transmission 5-speed + reverse
    • Steering rack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tank capacity 110 litres
    • Front tyres 550/950 x 13
    • Rear tyres 600/1200 x 13