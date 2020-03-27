Born on 20 September 1999 in Avignon, France

Giuliano Alesi, son of Jean who raced for Ferrari from 1991 to 1995, made his karting debut in 2013 in KF Junior, with Team Intrepid for the first seven races, before switching to Scuderia Baby Race, staying with them for the following season. In 2015, Giuliano made his Formula 4 debut with the Autosport Academy, winning three races. In 2016, he joined the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA), making his GP3 debut for Team Trident. He stayed in the team for 2017 winning three races (Silverstone, Hungaroring and Spa-Francorchamps) and taking four further podium finishes. He was fifth in the final standings. In 2018 he continued racing with Trident, winning a race at Barcelona. In 2019, after three seasons in GP3, Giuliano moved up to the FIA Formula 2 series with Trident Racing. He finished in the point six times and finished the year 15th overall. He stays in Formula 2 for 2020, but this time with the HWA Racelab team.