The F2003-GA was the 49th single-seater constructed by Ferrari to take part in the World Formula 1 championship

The thinking behind the car was the same as for the F2002: optimisation of air flow, weight reduction and lowering of the centre of gravity. The rear end was revised and the suspension modified to get the best out of the Bridgestone tyres. The engine underwent a process of reducing the clutter even more and to fine tune the weight distribution. 2003 was a championship that went down to the last race in Suzuka but ultimately Schumacher took his 6th Drivers’ title (beating Fangio’s record) and Ferrari won its fifth straight Constructors’ crown.