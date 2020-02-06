The name of the single-seater prepared for 1957 is made up of the number 8 for the cylinders and 1 for Formula 1, with 0 to create the classic three-figure number



It was an evolution of the D50, completely in the Ferrari style, with a new tubular chassis, a redesigned V 8 engine and traditional bodywork. The first race it ran was the Argentinean GP on 13-1-1957. A short stroke version of the engine was made. This was only used once, but is sometimes referred to as the standard engine. At the Naples GP the team also tried a rear suspension with independent wheels instead of the De Dion axle. Ferrari did not win in the season which saw Juan Manuel Fangio take his fifth world championship title. It was a year of transition for the Maranello-based company, which only took a few places on the podium with Musso and Hawthorn.