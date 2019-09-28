FERRARI & ESPORTS

Ferrari entered the world of Esports in 2019, because it felt this is one of the most interesting entertainment platforms and one that is evolving rapidly. In particular, the category that simulates motor racing has attracted a growing base of “sim racers” and fans particularly among the young, who enjoy races for both open and closed wheel race cars. The Maranello marque embarked on this new adventure by setting up a special section, known as the FDA Hublot Esports Team within the FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy.) That team is tackling the F1 Esports championship, as well as other GT race series and there are plans to launch an all-Ferrari series in the near future. The driver line-up for the FDA Esports Team consists of enthusiastic youngsters who live up to what have always been the values of the Maranello marque.