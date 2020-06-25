Logo

The Ferrari Museum in Maranello also offers visitors exclusive shuttle bus tours to the Fiorano track and along the Viale Enzo Ferrari boulevard in the factory complex.
A museum guide will also discuss the various characteristics of the Ferrari track where the Prancing Horse has carried out all its competition and road car tests since 1972. Likewise the Ferrari Campus, the heart of the complex where all the Prancing Horse cars are built. The buildings and facilities designed by world-leading architects of the likes of Renzo Piano, Massimiliano Fuksas, Jean Nouvel, Marco Visconti and Luigi Sturchio are also fascinating. Equally interesting is the historic part of the factory which has been meticulously preserved, not least the factory entrance which dates back to 1947.

Visitors must remain on the bus at all times throughout the tour, and both photography and videoing are prohibited.

How to purchase

Visitors can book a seat on the tour through the Museum site. They must first purchase a Museum ticket online, and then await confirmation and a booking code, which will be sent by email, before proceeding to purchasing their panoramic bus tour. We recommend checking availability of seats on the bus on the date of your choice before purchasing your Museum ticket.

You must visit the Museum and take the tour on the same date. The Museum visit can be made at any time during opening hours while there are just two bus tour departure times per day (12:30 and 13:30), leaving from outside the Museum entrance.

The schedule can change or be subject to cancellation depending on Fiorano commitments and Factory requirements. Please note: such changes may be last-minute.

CONTACTS

For further details, please read the rules for the Fiorano Track and Viale Enzo Ferrari Panoramic Tour. Fiorano Track and Viale Enzo Ferrari Tour Rules Private shuttle buses can be organised on request. For any queries, please write to: museo@ferrari.com or contact Vivara Viaggi at Tel. +39 (0) 51 6120818.

Ticket prices
Full Adult: 15,00€
Students and over 65: 13,00€
Under 19 accompanied by family members: 5,00€

* We would ask disabled visitors to kindly advise us of their booking at museo@ferrari.com or contact Vivara Viaggi at tel. +39 051 6120818.

For further details, please refer to the Fiorano Track and Viale Enzo Ferrari Tour rules. 

