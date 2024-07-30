FERRARI’S 1000TH APPEARANCE!

Formula 1 and the entire world had a troubled 2020, marred by the COVID-19 emergency. In this challenging context, which halted competitive and non-sporting activities, the first light of hope came on 5 July with the season’s opening Grand Prix held at the Spielberg circuit in Austria.

That Sunday would go down in the history of Formula 1 and beyond. The top motor racing category was the world’s first sport to resume after the pandemic, and its first thought went to the victims of COVID-19, with a message appearing on the track’s screens before the race. This extraordinary start to the season also saw the drivers play a leading role outside the circuit with an important initiative against racism, wearing T-shirts with the words “End Racism”. This symbolic gesture was part of a series of initiatives pursued through the #WeRaceAsOne hashtag. Scuderia Ferrari also displayed the message #ForzaAlex on the SF1000 single-seater to support the former racing driver and multiple Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi, who was seriously ill in a Siena hospital.

The season opener was also exciting for Scuderia Ferrari on a sporting level. The team’s two drivers, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel, launched an all-out attack in the final part of the race, making several overtakes. The Monegasque driver finished in the runner-up spot, the eleventh podium of his career.

Despite this promising start, the season offered little joy to the Ferrarista public. The Prancing Horse took three podiums that year, one of which Leclerc achieved with third place in the British Grand Prix, which took place on a day that saw the Formula 1’s 70th anniversary celebrations.

Last but not least, the Mugello race marked Ferrari’s 1000th Formula 1 appearance. The season’s single-seater, the Ferrari SF1000, was named in honour of this event.