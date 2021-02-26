Born in Thiene, (Vicenza, Italy) on 26 August 1986, Davide Rigon made his debut in Formula BMW ADAC in 2003 and then went on to win the Italian Formula Renault, Italian Formula 3 and Formula Azzurra championships.

Born in Thiene, (Vicenza, Italy) on 26 August 1986, Davide Rigon made his debut in Formula BMW ADAC in 2003 and then went on to win the Italian Formula Renault, Italian Formula 3 and Formula Azzurra championships. In 2007, Rigon triumphed in the Euroseries 3000, thanks to six wins, seven podiums, four pole positions and eight fastest race laps. In 2008, he also raced in the GT2 class of the FIA GT championship for the BMS Scuderia Italia team, winning the Spa-Francorchamps 24 Hours. That same season, he made his debut in the Superleague Formula Championship and clinched the title. Thanks to these results, in 2008, he found his way into GP2 as part of the Trident team, competing in the final three rounds of the GP2 Asia series and scoring his first podium finish at the final round in Sepang.



In 2013 he contributed to the success of the 8 Stars Motorsport team in the GTE-Am category of the WEC. The following year he competed in the GTE-Pro series in the second car of the AF Corse team, in which he partnered British driver James Calado: the pair took five podiums. At the end of the season Rigon won the “Rookie of the Year” trophy. In 2015, still with Calado in the no. 71 AF Corse Ferrari, he was second at the Le Mans 24 Hours getting three more podiums and ranking fourth in the WEC GT drivers‘ championship table.



From 2016 he's competing in the WEC championship at the wheel of the 488 GTE no. 71 with Sam Bird, scoring four wins in two seasons. In addition to the WEC, in 2017 Rigon took part to some Blancpain Endurance Cup races with the SMP Racing 488 GT3, partnered by Miguel Molina and Victor Shaytar. In 2018 Rigon raced once again the 488 GTE in the FIA WEC Super Season and partnered Miguel Molina and Mikhail Aleshin in the Blancpain Endurance Cup.



In 2019 and 2020, apart from continuing to race in WEC, Davide kept the role of simulator driver for Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow with great dedication and professionalism.