    1951

    As already indicated with reference to the 625 F1 version, it was the first car with the new in-line four-cylinder engine designed by Lampredi, whilst the second was the 500 F2.


    Given the circumstances, it may be assumed that the design was set out to be equally valid for both cylinder capacities, and after the first test in Bari the two litre version for the 1952 Formula 2 was tried out at the Modena GP on 23 September 1951, won by Alberto Ascari. The win was a good omen, since the car dominated the two F2 seasons and Ascari took the two first world titles for himself and for Ferrari with a lead that was not often matched until the seasons at the start of the new millennium (2000-2001).
    Engine
    • Type front, longitudinal in-line four
    • Bore/stroke 90 x 78 mm
    • Unitary displacement 496.21 cc
    • Total displacement 1984.85 cc
    • Compression ratio 13 : 1
    • Maximum power 136 kW (185 hp) at 7500 rpm
    • Power per litre 93 hp/l
    • Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feed two Weber 50 DCO carburettors
    • Lubrication dry sump
    • Clutch multi-plate
    Chassis
    • Frame tubular steel
    • Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, lower transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspension de Dion, twin radius arms, transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakes drums
    • Transmission 4-speed + reverse
    • Steering worm and sector
    • Fuel tank capacity 150 litres
    • Front tyres 5.25 x 16
    • Rear tyres 6.50 x 16