100x1000
Scuderia
Ferrari’s
path
to
its
one
thousandth
Formula
1
GP
The project focuses on the stories of a hundred of the most significant appearances for the Italian team in the Formula 1 World Championship.
27 May 2001
ONE-TWO
FINISH
IN
THE
PRINCIPALITY
Monaco GP
Monte Carlo, the heart of the Principality of Monaco. Even in a rigidly regulated world like Formula 1, the most famous street circuit in the world is allowed a few variations.
22 October 2000
APOTHEOSIS
FOR
THE
SCUDERIA
Malaysian GP
Two weeks after winning the Drivers’ title with Michael Schumacher at the Japanese Grand Prix, Scuderia Ferrari arrived at the Malaysian Grand Prix on 22 October for the last race on the calendar.
8 October 2000
MICHAEL,
WORLD
CHAMPION
Japanese GP
Ferrari turned up for the start of the 2000 Formula 1 season spoiling for a fight, aware that it had a very competitive package.
30 July 2000
RUBENS’
FIRST
WIN
German GP
There are Grands Prix which stay lodged in the memory of all those who witnessed them, because of their unpredictability.
12 March 2000
THE
SCUDERIA
KICKS
OFF
WITH
A
ONE-TWO
FINISH
Australian GP
The Australian Grand Prix, the traditional season opener of the World Championship, is a special date on the calendar for everyone in the sport.
30 October 1999
FERRARI
CONSTRUCTORS’
WORLD
CHAMPIONS
Japanese GP
16 years had passed since the last time Scuderia Ferrari had won a title.
1 August 1999
IRVINE
AND
SALO
ONE-TWO
AT
HOCKENHEIM
German GP
The race took place on 1 August 1999, but the story began 20 days earlier on 11 July at Silverstone at the British Grand Prix.
15 May 1999
SCHUMACHER
OVERTAKES
LAUDA
Monaco GP
On 15 May 1999, the Monaco track was the setting for the fourth race of the season and everyone was expecting another episode in the saga which had dominated Formula 1 since the previous year: Michael Schumacher versus Mika Hakkinen.
12 September 1998
MICHAEL
AND
EDDIE
LIGHT
UP
MONZA
Italian GP
The 1998 Italian Grand Prix came alive on Saturday, 12 September. Not even the weather could discourage the fans at Monza.
11 May 1997
VICTORY
AFTER
A
16-YEAR
DROUGHT
Monaco GP
On 11 May 1997, the unique setting of the Principality of Monaco was all set as the backdrop to a Grand Prix which was always fascinating.
8 September 1996
MICHAEL
SENDS
MONZA
WILD
Italian GP
The Scuderia Ferrari fans descended en masse to the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.
2 June 1996
SCHUMACHER’S
FIRST
Spanish GP
Michael was totally dominant and had an advantage over everyone.
11 June 1995
ALESI’S
PERFECT
BIRTHDAY
Canadian GP
The Canadian Grand Prix was a much-loved event for Scuderia Ferrari, especially ever since the race was held on the semi-permanent track on the Ile Notre Dame in Montreal.
31 July 1994
The
end
of
nearly
four
years
without
a
victory
German GP
The Ferrari team, which took part in the 1994 Formula 1 World Championship, had a clear objective.
4 July 1993
Jean
Todt
arrives
French GP
It was July 4 1993: the Magny-Cours circuit was hosting the French Grand Prix.
8 July 1990
Hundredth
victory
for
Ferrari
French GP
Friday 6 July 1990: the Paul Ricard Circuit in Le Castellet turned 20 years old...
Mexican GP
Prost-Mansell,
a
fairytale
one-two
Mexican GP
For the Ferrari fans, there were no signs that it would be a victorious day given the results...
13 August 1989
Mansell
from
12th
to
first
Hungarian GP
The 3.968 kilometre-long Hungaroring circuit is not known for its overtaking opportunities.
26 March 1989
The
revolutionary
F1-89
Brazilian GP
Thousandths of seconds can make the difference between winners and losers. And the second placed driver is first of the losers.
11 September 1988
A
one-two
sent
from
above
Italian GP
1988 was a very sad year for Ferrari.
1 November 1987
Gerhard's
First
Japanese GP
For the penultimate race of the season, the Formula 1 World Championship returned to Japan, ten years after its last visit.
4 August 1985
Alboreto
hits
the
bullseye
German GP
On 2nd August 1985, Formula 1 arrived at the Nürburgring for the German Grand Prix.
15 October 1983
Eight
constructor's
title
South Africa GP
The dizzying increase in car performance forced the Federation to change the technical regulations, bringing an end to ground effect cars.
12 September 1982
Getting
closer
to
the
Constructors’
title
Italian GP
The sad 1982 season was coming to an end.
9 May 1982
Goodbye
Gilles
Belgium GP
This is the story of a Grand Prix in which Scuderia Ferrari did not take part.
21 June 1981
Gilles
Villeneuve’s
wins
on
strategy
Spanish GP
Villeneuve's last victory in Formula 1
31 May 1981
27
red
Monaco GP
On 31 May 1981, the Monaco roulette ball stopped on 27 red...
9 September 1979
Jody
Scheckter
World
Champion
Italian GP
Scuderia Ferrari could win both the Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships ...
1 July 1979
The
duel
in
Dijon
French GP
At the end of June, the Formula 1 World Championship moved on to France.
8 October 1978
Villeneuve
wins
Canadian GP
28 Formula 1 drivers went out on track for practice for the Canadian GP, the last race of the season.
2 October 1977
Mission
accomplished
United States GP East
Friday 30 September, dawned crisp and decidedly cool with a constant breeze.
11 September 1977
The
fifth
Constructors’
Championship
title
Italian GP
On 9 September 1977, the engines started up for the first free practice for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
28 August 1977
Lauda's
last
race
Dutch GP
The first Dutch Grand Prix took place on 26 August 1977.
10 October 1976
Ferrari
wins
the
Constructors’
Championship
United States GP East
The Championship was back in the United States at the Watkins Glen circuit, with Lauda on 64 points and Hunt on 56.
12 September 1976
Lauda
returns
Italian GP
On 1 August 1976 the Formula 1 world survived another brush with death...
7 September 1975
Lauda
crowned
champion
Italian GP
The Italian Grand Prix of 1975 was highly anticipated by Scuderia Ferrari and all its fans.
11 May 1975
Lauda’s
turning
point
Monaco GP
Two weeks after the tragic Spanish Grand Prix, the Formula 1 World Championship arrived in Monaco.
28 April 1974
Lauda's
first
Spanish GP
The 1974 championship fronted up in Spain at the end of April for the fourth round of the season after the first three races had produced the same number of different winners.
28 January 1973
The
start
of
a
long
journey
together
Argentine GP
The 1973 season began in Argentina in late January...
6 March 1971
Andretti
lucks
in
South African GP
The 1971 season got underway in South Africa at the beginning of March.
16 August 1970
Ferrari
win
as
the
V12s
triumph
Austrian GP
The 1970 Formula 1 season saw the return of the Austrian Grand Prix.
4 September 1966
Scarfiotti
triumphs
at
Monza
Italian GP
It was August 1966. In Maranello, everyone was busy despite it being the August bank holiday.
25 October 1964
Surtees
takes
the
title
Mexican GP
The 1964 season had reached the grand finale. It would be the third time that the title had gone down to the wire...
6 September 1964
Surtees
gets
back
in
the
fight
for
the
title
Italian GP
The 1964 season was one of the hardest fought in the history of Formula 1.
4 August 1963
First
win
for
Surtees
German GP
Born in 1934, Surtees knew Italy, the Italians and their ability to build winning machines.
10 September 1961
Hill
champion
with
a
heavy
heart
Italian GP
The 1961 season had reached the final round...
2 July 1961
Baghetti
wins
on
debut
French GP
Round 4 of the 1961 Formula 1 season took place on 2nd July at Reims, France.
18 June 1961
Ferrari
clean
sweep
at
Spa
Belgian GP
The 1961 Formula 1 season would go down as one of the best ever for Scuderia Ferrari, even if it ended on a heartbreaking note.
2 August 1959
FERRARI
1-2-3
AT
AVUS
German GP
New stars were in the ascendant in 1959. Brooks was now number one at Scuderia Ferrari.
19 October 1958
MIKE’S
MASTERPIECE
Moroccan GP
On 19 October the question was whether Hawthorn or Moss would become the 1st British champion of this new era.
6 July 1958
Hawthorn
wins
to
bring
an
era
to
a
close
French GP
For various reasons, 1958 was a watershed moment in the history of Formula 1.
2 September 1956
Fangio
champion
thanks
to
sporting
Collins
Italian GP
“I would not have been proud of beating him thanks to bad luck”...
22 May 1955
FIRST
VICTORY
IN
THE
PRINCIPALITY
Monaco GP
On the 22 May 1955, the Principality of Monaco hosted its second ever Formula 1 Grand Prix...
23 August 1953
ASCARI’S
SECOND
TITLE
Swiss GP
Three weeks on from Farina’s victory for Ferrari in Germany, it was generally expected that the world championship would be wrapped up at the Swiss GP.
2 August 1953
FARINA’S
LAST
GP
German GP
It was Farina’s first win with Scuderia Ferrari, but it was also the last in his extraordinary career. For Ascari, it was a bitter pill to swallow, but...
3 August 1952
THE
FIRST
WORLD
TITLE
German GP
The German round took place on 3 August at the legendary Nurburgring circuit, with each lap almost 23 kilometres in length.
14 July 1951
THE
FIRST
WIN
British GP
Gonzalez had taken his and the team’s first ever pole position, getting the better of his fellow countryman Fangio, going on to win by over 50 seconds.
21 May 1950
FORMULA
1
DEBUT
Monaco GP
On 21 May in Monaco, the Scuderia was ready for the start of the second ever championship Grand Prix. Ferrari entered three turbocharged 125 F1s...
