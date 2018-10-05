Women racers

“I can see her trajectory here,” says Bildman, jabbing a finger at the computer screen, “where she’s pointed and where I’m pointed, and make that correction to the apex.” Shortly before, she'd been shunted off by a rival's ill-advised pass on the outside of a turn. “I’m a little disgruntled right now,” she admits, quite diplomatically. “I mean, what the hell was he thinking?” She has been around men-and-their-cars more or less from birth. Her grandfather opened Howard’s Auto Service in Baltimore in the 1920’s.



In junior high school she was already cleaning pistons and carburetors, with “the rag hanging out of my little overalls”, she recalls. She first owned what she calls 'fun cars' - usually in red, matching her flaming hair - and ultimately the 1986 Ferrari Testarossa from the original Miami Vice TV show. But she is still modest enough to admit that right up until 2014, “I still didn’t know what an ‘apex’ was.” Bildman's racing career began in an SCCA Miata, until a crash at Summit Point in West Virginia tore a tendon off her right arm.