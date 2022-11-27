In this, the 25th year of the Gran Turismo™ video games, Ferrari was tasked by the smash-hit series founder Kazunori Yamauchi to "Design your rendition of the ideal GT for us." The result is jaw-dropping, and sure to be one of the most popular vehicles in the game.

The Vision Gran Turismo is designed to be incredibly aerodynamic, with the rear wing, diffuser and air vents on the wheelarches all carefully designed to give as much downforce as possible, while a 3 litre, V6 hybrid engine combines with three electric motors to provide a massive 1356cv

Inside the car, the focus is on the driver, while hi-tech, transparent materials echo the exterior see-through engine cover with the more complex make-up of the steering wheel components on display.