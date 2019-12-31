A French affaire

Holding his breath, Monsieur Foussier walked around the car, concentrating on the technical and stylistic details. His passion did not waver even as he struggled to squeeze behind the speedster’s wheel. For a man with his powerful build – Foussier was very tall and weighed nearly 100kg – the Ferrari felt more like a sports prototype than a grand tourer. But Donald Sleator, who owned the showroom with his father Walter, assured Foussier that back at Maranello Ferrari would fix everything.

As dealers in exclusive roadsters, the Sleators were well used to working with exacting clients keen to ensure their cars were of tailor-made exclusivity and who were constantly looking for ways to render them unique. This was true of 35 year-old Foussier, a clay-pigeon shooting champion and France’s first Coca-Cola distributor. Although he ordered his 250 berlinetta on the spot (steel body, race-ready engine, a 9/34 limited slip differential), Foussier spent a month imagining and perfecting its details.