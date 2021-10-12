Prodigiously talented but considered by some rivals as reckless, Scheckter adopted a new approach to racing after the US Grand Prix, the last round of the 1973 season. During practice, French star François Cevert crashed fatally. Scheckter was the first driver on the scene and stopped to help.

Poor Cevert was beyond saving. ‘He was the first person I’d known who had died,’ Jody would later say. ‘Suddenly it came home to me. Hey, this is dangerous.’ Scheckter had just signed a contract to drive for the World Championship-winning Tyrrell team for the following year. His intended teammate was Cevert.

He was a different driver after that. He scored third in the 1974 World Championship, winning two GPs. In 1975 he became the first South African to win his home World Championship GP. In 1976 he came third in the championship again, behind the two stars of that year’s dogged title fight, James Hunt and Niki Lauda. In 1977 he was second, bettered only by Lauda and Ferrari.